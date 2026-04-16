AFU’s unmanned systems forces struck 16 Russian targets, including air defense systems and "Iskander" missiles. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone forces struck 16 Russian targets, including Iskander ballistic missile bases and anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by USF Commander Robert Madyar Brovdi.

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According to him, two bases housing Iskander operational-tactical missile systems (OTRS) in Mizhhiria and Kurortne in the temporarily occupied Crimea were struck by pilots of the 9th "Kairos" Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Madyar's Birds."

Strikes were also carried out against the "Osa-AK" air defense system in Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast; the "Pantsir-S1" air defense system in Crimea; oil depots in Oktiabrske and Hlybokyi Yar in Crimea; the "Buk-M1" air defense system in Batahivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; an ammunition depot of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Mizhhiria, Crimea; and a workshop and warehouse for "Rubicon" UAVs in Hirne, Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, the USF participated in the strike on the oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation. At the same time, Brovdi noted, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will provide details on this operation.

Read more: Occupied Crimea attacked by drones: explosions heard in Simferopol, Feodosia and Kerch