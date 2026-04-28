Oil refinery in Tuapse and Russian radar station in occupied Crimea struck by Defense Forces, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have attacked the Tuapse oil refinery, the radar station of the ‘Ai-Petri’ radio-technical battalion, and other facilities belonging to the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Oil refinery

"As part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of 28 April, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a second strike on the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.



This facility is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army on Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

The strike was recorded on the facility’s premises, followed by a fire. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Watch more: "Black rain" and water mixed with oil soot: fire at Tuapse refinery continues after drone attacks

Radar

A radar station belonging to the "Ai-Petri" radio-technical battalion in the Okhotnychyi area (occupied Crimea) was attacked.

Other strikes

The Defence Forces also successfully struck enemy command and observation posts near Molochansk, Stulneve, Kokhane, Uspenivka and a logistics depot in the Kyrylivka area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as troop concentrations near Velyka Novosilka and Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast, Starobohdanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Ovrazhky in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Among other targets, a UAV command post in the vicinity of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region was struck.

Watch more: Tuapse oil refinery lost 24 fuel tanks after strikes – satellite images. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the oil refinery in Tuapse suffered a series of drone strikes on 16 April, as well as a follow-up attack on 20 April.

Also, on the night of 26 April, the Defence Forces struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in the Russian Federation.

On the night of 28 April, drones again attacked the Tuapse oil refinery in Tuapse.

Read more: General Staff confirmed results of hits on Atlant Aero and enemy patrol ship