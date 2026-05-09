Thousands of foreigners are currently ready to join the Ukrainian infantry, but state funding for their transfer is still at the approval stage.

This was posted on Facebook by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the ‘Khartiia’ brigade, reports Censor.NET.

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Successful assault operation near Vovchansk

As Butusov explained, the 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G." of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard "Khartiia", which includes foreign volunteers from Latin America, carried out a successful assault operation near Vovchansk.

"I had the honour of taking part in the first combat operation near Vovchansk with the newly formed 23rd Assault Regiment 'R.U.G.' of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard 'Khartiia'. All these bold and decisive attacks shown in the video were carried out by foreign volunteers from Latin America; Ukrainians were not sent into the assault, but instead carried out reconnaissance and strikes with drones, provided fire support, command, and logistics," said the commander.

According to him, all foreign fighters were brought in using private funds from Ukrainian entrepreneurs recruited by "Khartiia", as the state is currently unable to provide a mechanism for funding the transfers of foreign volunteers – although the money is allocated in the budget, it is not being disbursed.

Watch more: Nine quad bikes and 10 ruscists down in Vovchansk direction: combat operations by drone operators of the 57th Brigade. VIDEO

Thousands of volunteers are ready to join

"Because of this, literally thousands of volunteers are waiting to be sent to 'Khartiia', but we cannot transport them simply due to a lack of funds. Thousands of healthy, motivated people who are ready to join the Ukrainian infantry so that we don’t have to round up Ukrainian citizens on the streets, so that we don’t have to conscript them, coerce them, or force them into service," Butusov stated.

So, while state funding is still being finalised, the commander is calling on those who are able to do so to fund the recruitment of foreign fighters.

"So if anyone is able to fund the recruitment of foreign volunteers while the state sorts things out, ‘Khartiia’ would be very grateful; I will get in touch with our recruiters and the regiment commander, Hamlet Avagyan. The more foreign fighters we bring in, the fewer Ukrainians we will need to keep on standby. And the Latin Americans fight bravely; you can watch some footage of their combat operations in the video," added the soldier.