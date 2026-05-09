23rd "R.U.G" Assault Regiment of 2nd "Khartiia" Corps of National Guard of Ukraine carried out successful assault operation in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

In April–May 2026, fighters from the 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G" of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" carried out an assault operation in the Vovchansk direction, during which assault groups crossed the line of contact and cleared the enemy’s forward defensive line to a depth of a company strongpoint.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the regiment’s press service.

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Ukrainian servicemen and foreign volunteers from Latin American countries took part in the combat mission, carrying out assault operations together.

During the operation, the regiment’s assault groups advanced through the woodlands on the left and right flanks, reached designated landmarks, and cleared enemy positions.

Results of the combat mission

"During the operation, the regiment’s assault groups destroyed the enemy’s system of field fortifications, cleared dugouts and eliminated enemy personnel who were in positions and in cover," reported the command of the 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G."

The enemy repeatedly attempted to regain lost positions and launched counter-assaults, but all counter-attacks were repelled by the regiment’s forces.

To disorient the enemy and stretch their forces, a diversionary manoeuvre was carried out during the operation, which allowed the area of the combat mission to be fully cleared.

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The 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G" continues to carry out combat missions in the most challenging sectors of the front, demonstrating the effectiveness of its assault operations, the coordinated work of its units, and the resilience of Ukrainian and foreign volunteers in the battles for Ukraine.

You can join the regiment by filling in an application on the "Khartiia" website or via the recruitment centre on 3333.

Background

The 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G" is part of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" and carries out combat missions in the Kharkiv sector. The unit specialises in assault operations, aerial reconnaissance, the use of FPV drones and comprehensive strikes against the enemy. The regiment was formed on the basis of the "R.U.G" battalion, which was expanded into an assault regiment within the "Khartiia" Corps.