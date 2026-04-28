Russian in ’invisibility’ cloak met his end on battlefield under watchful eye of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Another instance of a Russian invader taking his own life after being frightened by an air strike has been recorded in the Vovchansk area. According to Censor.NET, footage of the incident was released by Ukrainian defenders who were conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The footage shows a Russian assault soldier attempting to conceal himself, standing motionless under a special anti-drone cover (‘invisibility cloak’). However, upon hearing the sound of an approaching Ukrainian drone, the invader panicked and, without waiting for the strike, put his assault rifle to his head and pulled the trigger.

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