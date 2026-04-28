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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fighting in the Volchansk direction
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Nine quad bikes and 10 ruscists down in Vovchansk direction: combat operations by drone operators of the 57th Brigade. VIDEO

Pilots from the "Murchyky" USF unit of the 57th Kostia Hordienko Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade struck an enemy convoy on quad bikes.

According to Censor.NET, nine vehicles and ten ruscists were destroyed in the Vovchansk direction.

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The fighters shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Soldiers of 57th Brigade struck buildings with artillery where occupiers were hiding in Vovchansk direction

Read more: Achilles fighters strike Kasta-2E radar, key element of ruscist air defense in Belgorod region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11723) elimination (7203) 57th brigade (33) drones (4456) Vovchansk (321) Kharkiv region (1608) Chuhuyivskyy district (209)
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