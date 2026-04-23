ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14173 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions Fighting in the Volchansk direction
1 766 2

Soldiers of 57th Brigade struck buildings with artillery where occupiers were hiding in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery units from the 57th Kostia Hordienko Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade struck enemy troop positions.

According to Censor.NET, the main targets of the strikes were buildings where Russian troops were hiding in the Vovchansk direction.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the soldiers, heavy artillery is being used during the fire clearance operation, which allows for the destruction of cover along with the enemy.

Watch more: Drone operators of 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade and 36th Brigade repel failed occupier "banzai assault" near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Watch more: 11 guns and T-55 tank used by occupiers as howitzer taken out: combat work of 225th Separate Assault Regiment drone operators. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11675) elimination (7150) artillery (311) 57th brigade (31) Vovchansk (319) Kharkiv region (1590) Chuhuyivskyy district (205)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 