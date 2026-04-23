Soldiers of 57th Brigade struck buildings with artillery where occupiers were hiding in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery units from the 57th Kostia Hordienko Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade struck enemy troop positions.

According to Censor.NET, the main targets of the strikes were buildings where Russian troops were hiding in the Vovchansk direction.

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According to the soldiers, heavy artillery is being used during the fire clearance operation, which allows for the destruction of cover along with the enemy.

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