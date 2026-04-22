11 guns and T-55 tank used by occupiers as howitzer taken out: combat work of 225th Separate Assault Regiment drone operators. VIDEO
Troops of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment carried out a series of strikes on enemy artillery in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots detected and destroyed 11 enemy guns, as well as one T-55 tank that the Russians were using as a howitzer from covered positions.
The defenders also add that with the arrival of FPV drones on the battlefield, the former "god of war", artillery, has moved into the background, although it is still actively used on the front.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password