Over the course of the first 20 days of April, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed at least 700 pieces of enemy equipment in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, units of the 414th Separate Brigade ‘Birds or Madiar’ also eliminated over 2,500 occupiers.

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In particular, USF pilots destroyed the enemy’s TOR-M2 air defence system, tanks, vehicles, rocket launchers, and MT-LB armoured personnel carriers.

Among the equipment destroyed:

14 tanks;

75 artillery systems;

380 vehicles and specialised equipment;

260 motorcycles and buggies;

13 ground-based robotic systems.

"These are preliminary results; final data is expected at the end of the month," the caption to the video states.

Read more: Enemy depots and military facilities in occupied territory and in Russia have been struck, — General Staff