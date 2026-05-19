Syrskyi on threat of invasion from Belarus: It is real possibility; Russia is planning offensive operations

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi warned of the threat of an expansion of the northern front from Belarus; Ukraine is aware of Russia's intentions.

He said this in an interview with "Military," according to Censor.NET.

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On the threat of the front expanding

Syrskyi noted that Russia is actively assessing the situation and planning an offensive.

"First, we have a 1,200-kilometer active front. The enemy has twice as many brigades and regiments as we do. That is, I won’t go into further detail, but you understand that we are constantly engaged in combat operations and there is a tendency for the front line to expand. You are aware of the latest intelligence reports and our President of Ukraine’s statements regarding the threat from Russia via Belarus.

"This is a fact; we have the data showing that the Russian General Staff is currently actively planning and preparing offensive operations from the north," he said.

Syrskyi added that opening a new front would place an even greater burden on the front lines.

Read more: "I don’t think offensive from Belarus is realistic right now," - Butusov

What happened before?

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that Russia is preparing strikes against "decision-making centers" in Ukraine and offensives from Belarusian territory against Kyiv or NATO.