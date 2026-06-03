Vepr UGV joins Armed Forces of Ukraine’s arsenal: can evacuate wounded and carry 350 kg of cargo. PHOTOS

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is strengthening the capabilities of infantry units of the Armed Forces. In particular, the Ukrainian military’s medevac assets have been reinforced with a new robot, the Vepr ground logistics and evacuation unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), which the defense ministry has codified and approved for use.

This was reported by the Defense Ministry’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Vepr is a Ukrainian-made ground robot that has been tested in combat. The first models of the system have been operating on the front line since 2024, successfully carrying out logistics and evacuation tasks. Drawing on real combat experience and feedback from defenders, Ukrainian developers have significantly upgraded the platform to meet the current needs of the front.

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Tactical and technical characteristics of the Vepr UGV

The Vepr platform is 136 cm long, 112 cm wide and 138 cm high with its stand. With a loaded weight of about 350 kg, it can transport cargo of the same weight. Two 1,500-watt electric motors accelerate the platform to more than 7.5 km/h, while its battery capacity is enough for almost 40 km of travel. The Vepr UGV is equipped with digital cameras and has several types of communication.

Advantages of upgraded Vepr UGVs

The upgraded Vepr logistics and evacuation UGVs have better tactical and technical characteristics and are capable of carrying out a wider range of military missions:

delivering ammunition or military equipment weighing up to 350 kg;

evacuating one or two wounded soldiers at the same time;

remote mine clearance;

serving as a kamikaze strike robot;

evacuating damaged vehicles or other UGVs from the battlefield.

Thanks to their multifunctionality, Vepr systems can perform most of the most common logistics and military tasks.

Watch more: M113 armoured personnel carrier broke through swarm of occupiers’ FPV drones and evacuated wounded soldiers fromt "Luhansk" regiment near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Ease of use of the Vepr UGV

The Vepr UGV can be used by infantry soldiers of any unit, as the system:

has a clear control algorithm;

is easy to maintain and operate;

requires minimal time to train an operator;

has a long service life.

Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicles currently perform about 10,000 evacuation and logistics missions every month, saving the lives of Ukrainian servicemen.

In the first half of 2026, the Defense Ministry plans to contract more than 25,000 UGVs, twice as many as in all of 2025. The key goal is to shift up to 100% of front-line logistics to unmanned robotic platforms.

Watch more: "First by ground drone, then by boat, after which they were handed over to medics": "KRAKEN" operators evacuated 4 civilians in Lyman region. VIDEO

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense earlier codified and approved for use in Ukraine’s Armed Forces the Bizon-L unmanned ground vehicle. It is a Ukrainian development equipped with six types of communication at once, including LTE, Starlink and others, ensuring stable control of the system in areas affected by enemy EW.