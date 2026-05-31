M113 armoured personnel carrier broke through swarm of occupiers’ FPV drones and evacuated wounded soldiers fromt "Luhansk" regiment near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

An M113 armoured personnel carrier belonging to the Ukrainian Defence Forces withstood nine strikes from Russian FPV drones whilst rescuing wounded soldiers from the "Luhansk" regiment near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops received information about seriously wounded comrades who were holding positions in the ‘red zone’.

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Due to the difficult situation and the threat of further attacks, a decision was made to immediately dispatch an M113 armoured personnel carrier for the evacuation.

While travelling to the positions and returning with the wounded, the vehicle became a target for Russian FPV drone operators.

In total, the armoured personnel carrier was hit by nine enemy drones, which attempted to disrupt the evacuation and destroy the crew.

Despite numerous strikes, the M113 continued its journey and managed to transport the wounded servicemen out of the danger zone.

Upon leaving the combat zone, the soldiers were immediately handed over to medics from the ‘Shield of Life’ medical service, who stabilised their condition and transported them to hospital.

It is noted that the lives of the wounded soldiers are currently not in danger.

Footage of the unique evacuation operation was released by the "Lut" Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

See also: NRC crews rescued three wounded soldiers in five days. VIDEO

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,364,060 (+1,560 per day), 11,962 tanks, 42,987 artillery systems, 24,657 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS