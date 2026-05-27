UGV crews save three wounded soldiers in five days. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 66th Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav have set a new record for evacuating the wounded using unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the brigade’s official channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Over five days, crews of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Company carried out three successful evacuations of wounded soldiers in a row.

The brigade stressed that this became a new record for the unit.

"Where there is even the slightest chance of saving a brother-in-arms, our operators will do everything in their power. Sparing no equipment, we fight for everyone," the soldiers said.

The brigade also reported that for the second month in a row, the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade has been among the leaders in the Delta system in terms of the effective use of unmanned ground vehicles among units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Unmanned ground vehicles are increasingly being used to evacuate the wounded from dangerous sections of the front, where the risk to medics and evacuation teams is extremely high.

Read more: Robots replace infantry: Ukraine enters new phase of war - Independent