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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,364,060 (+1,560 per day), 11,962 tanks, 42,987 artillery systems, 24,657 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses as of May 31 exceeded 1.36 million military personnel

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,364,060 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to May 31, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,364,060 (+1,560) people
  • tanks – 11,962 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,657 (+14) units
  • artillery systems – 42,987 (+57) units
  • MLRS - 1,819 (+6) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,399 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,519 (+19) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 320,327 (+1,894) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,693 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 101,237 (+524) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,234 (+3) units

Watch more: USF carried out strikes on Russian army training grounds deep in rear: 64th Brigade, implicated in crimes in Bucha, came under attack. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,362,500 (+1,430 per day), 11,960 tanks, 42,930 artillery systems, 24,647 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

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Russian Army (11940) Armed Forces HQ (5209) liquidation (3070)
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