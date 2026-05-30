USF carried out strikes on Russian army training grounds deep in rear: 64th Brigade, implicated in crimes in Bucha, came under attack. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems carried out a series of strikes on the occupiers’ military targets deep behind enemy lines in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, the operation on the night of 30 May was carried out by pilots from the 414th Separate Brigade ‘Madiar’s Birds’ and the 413th Separate Regiment ‘Raid’, coordinated by the USF Deep Strike Centre.

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The targets were located between 70 and 100 kilometres from the front line.

A total of 21 successful hits on enemy targets were recorded.

Enemy targets hit

One of the main targets was a training ground near Primorsky Posad in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, which was used by the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation’s 35th Army.

This unit is linked to war crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha in 2022. According to preliminary data, enemy losses amount to at least 31 servicemen: 9 killed, 9 wounded, and 13 missing. Final figures are being verified.

Strikes were also carried out on the Russian Federation’s 3rd Army’s "Trokhizbenka" training ground near Kryakivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. Information regarding enemy casualties at this site is currently being verified.

In addition to the training grounds, operators of the 20th "K-2" Unmanned Systems Brigade struck a gas storage facility in the Yenakiieve area, while Unit 13 of the 414th Brigade "Madiar's Birds" struck the occupiers’ logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the operation marked another stage in the systematic destruction of the enemy’s rear infrastructure and military facilities far behind the front line.

Footage has been published on social media.

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