Reports that Russia has occupied Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia are untrue, - DeepState. VIDEO

Reports that Russian troops have occupied Vozdvizhivka, near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, are untrue

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the occupiers infiltrated the village 2–3 weeks ago and raised their flags, but were either eliminated or taken prisoner by the Defence Forces.

"Those who could not be detected and killed in time managed to raise several flags. A rapid mop-up operation was carried out immediately. The scum were taken prisoner or eliminated. The Russian flags were destroyed," the report states.

Read: Russia is attempting to break through to Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia: attacking in small groups, - Defence Forces

The situation in Zaporizhzhia

See also: Stepnogorsk under control: the GUR special unit "Artan" has driven the occupiers out of the city. VIDEO