Reports that Russia has occupied Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia are untrue, - DeepState. VIDEO
Reports that Russian troops have occupied Vozdvizhivka, near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, are untrue
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the occupiers infiltrated the village 2–3 weeks ago and raised their flags, but were either eliminated or taken prisoner by the Defence Forces.
"Those who could not be detected and killed in time managed to raise several flags. A rapid mop-up operation was carried out immediately. The scum were taken prisoner or eliminated. The Russian flags were destroyed," the report states.
The situation in Zaporizhzhia
- It was previously reported that the Kremlin is urgently deploying fresh reinforcements to the assault units of the 5th Army following significant losses in the Huliaipole sector.
- The Russians are also attempting to cut off supply lines from Zaporizhzhia to Huliaipole and Orikhiv.
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