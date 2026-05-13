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"First by ground drone, then by boat, after which they were handed over to medics": "KRAKEN" operators evacuated 4 civilians in Lyman region. VIDEO
Operators from the KRAKEN Special Forces Unit carried out a unique operation to evacuate civilians from the combat zone in the Lyman region.
According to Censor.NET, at one of the Third Army Corps’ positions in a frontline town, four elderly people requested assistance with evacuation.
Fighters from the "Silver Battalion" coordinated the operation to ensure the safest possible evacuation of local residents, including a wounded woman.
The evacuation was carried out in three stages: first, the people were transported by a ground drone, then by boat, after which they were handed over to medics at the hospital.
The soldiers shared footage of the evacuation on the Third Army Corps’ Telegram channel.
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