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News Video Evacuation from Donetsk region Evacuation by ground drone Hostilities in Lyman sector Evacuation of the population from combat zones
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"First by ground drone, then by boat, after which they were handed over to medics": "KRAKEN" operators evacuated 4 civilians in Lyman region. VIDEO

Operators from the KRAKEN Special Forces Unit carried out a unique operation to evacuate civilians from the combat zone in the Lyman region.

According to Censor.NET, at one of the Third Army Corps’ positions in a frontline town, four elderly people requested assistance with evacuation.

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Fighters from the "Silver Battalion" coordinated the operation to ensure the safest possible evacuation of local residents, including a wounded woman.

The evacuation was carried out in three stages: first, the people were transported by a ground drone, then by boat, after which they were handed over to medics at the hospital.

The soldiers shared footage of the evacuation on the Third Army Corps’ Telegram channel.

Watch more: Pilots of 66th Mechanised Brigade destroyed 12 motorcycles, cars and quad bike belonging to occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Anti-aircraft gunners of 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shoot down 4 UAVs with small arms fire during enemy attack. VIDEO

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evacuation (696) population (24) Donetsk region (6110) Kramatorskyy district (1119) Lyman (195) war in Ukraine (5179) Third Army Corps (94) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (117)
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