Anti-aircraft gunners of 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shoot down 4 UAVs with small arms fire during enemy attack. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh detected and shot down the occupiers’ FPV drones with small arms fire during a threat.

Censor.NET reports that as the aerial targets approached the brigade’s area of responsibility, the fighters opened fire on the UAVs and destroyed them.

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As a result of the skilful combat work of the Ukrainian defenders, four enemy UAVs were hit.

The soldiers shared footage of the combat operation on social media.

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