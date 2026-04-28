Anti-aircraft drone operator remotely shoots down "Shahed" to cheers of Ukrainian infantrymen: "Here comes our little bird! Come on!". VIDEO

Drone Industry

Air defence troops from the 3rd Army Corps have demonstrated high effectiveness in repelling enemy air attacks. According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the ‘Aquila’ unit, operating within the country’s first line of air defence, managed to capture footage of an enemy ‘Shahed’ drone being destroyed from two different angles simultaneously.

The released footage shows the process of tracking a long-range Russian UAV: the drone is visible both on the monitors of the detection system operators and directly through the lens of frontline soldiers at the moment of destruction.

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"Shooting down a long-range Russian UAV is bloody brilliant. And it’s even cooler when the people you’re protecting see your work and how you’re defending them!" – say the defenders.

Watch more: Drone operators from "Wings of OMEGA" special unit shot down five "Shaheds" and "Gerbera" during night-time attack on Odesa region. VIDEO

Watch more: Crew of "Rico" from 92nd Brigade shot down seven "Shaheds" in three hours of combat operations. VIDEO