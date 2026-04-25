Evacuation under fire: civilians evacuated in Lyman district with help of ground robot. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 60th Mechanised Brigade rescued a 77-year-old woman from the grey zone using a robotic system. The operation lasted several hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Third Army Corps.

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According to the military, the elderly woman was spotted by pilots from the unit whilst travelling along a shell-riddled road in the combat zone.

"With no hope of survival, she was walking through shell craters and the bodies of her fellow villagers – until the robot arrived," the statement said.

Soldiers from the "Cerberus" unmanned ground systems company were deployed for the operation, using a ground-based robotic system for the evacuation. To avoid frightening the woman, the robot was covered with a blanket bearing the words: "Grandma, sit down!".

At the same time, drones escorted three other civilians, who were walking out, to the evacuation point. They were then transported by an armoured vehicle by soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 60th Mechanised Brigade and handed over to the Angels of the Trinity Support Service.

The military reported that the entire operation lasted around four hours and was carried out under the constant threat of shelling.

The woman evacuated is 77 years old. She had lived in her own home for 53 years, which was destroyed during the fighting.

The 3rd Army Corps is urging residents of frontline areas not to delay their evacuation.

"Evacuate in good time to save what is most precious – your life," the corps emphasises.

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