Rubin crew of 1020th Regiment shot down jet-powered Shahed with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Operators of the Rubin crew of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment intercepted and struck down a Russian Shahed with a turbojet engine.

According to Censor.NET, the same servicemen recently destroyed 30 enemy aerial targets in one day.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to an OSINT study by Andrew Perpetua’s group, about 70% of such jet-powered targets intercepted by drones were shot down specifically by STING interceptors from Wild Hornets.

Details about the jet-powered Shahed

The jet-powered Shahed is one of the upgraded strike UAVs used by the enemy.

The drone can carry up to 50 kg of explosives, making it dangerous to critical infrastructure.

It can also climb to an altitude of up to 9,000 meters, which makes it harder to detect and intercept.

In addition, the range of such a drone is between 1,000 and 2,500 kilometers.

Watch more: Drone operators from"Wings of OMEGA" special unit shot down five "Shaheds" and "Gerbera" during night-time attack on Odesa region. VIDEO

Watch more: Russian truck carrying ammunition exploded after being struck by kamikaze drone from Defence Forces. VIDEO