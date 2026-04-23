"Foxtrot" crew shot down 28 "Shaheds" and 2 "Gerberas" in single day, amounting to approximately $1 million. VIDEO
The "Foxtrot" crew of the "Paskudy" division, part of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment, destroyed a record number of enemy UAVs in a single day.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" unit and destroyed 28 Russian "Shaheds" and 2 "Gerberas".
As a result of combat operations, 30 enemy drones were shot down, and the enemy’s losses over the past 24 hours amount to approximately $1 million.
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