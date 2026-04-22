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News Video Attack of drones Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Interceptor drones
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"Sapsan" crew shot down Russian "Shahed" carrying R-60 missile using STING interceptor drone. VIDEO

Members of the "Sapsan" crew from the 105th "Chimera" Border Guard Detachment shot down a Russian "Shahed" using an R-60 guided missile.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" to intercept the target.

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It is noted that an air-to-air missile was mounted on the enemy drone.

The military also added that the occupiers first used a guided missile on a "Shahed" on 1 December 2025.

A video of the combat operation has been published on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets struck shelter housing Russian drone operators in south of country. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11684) rocket (1850) elimination (7167) attack (676) drones (4412) Dyki Shershni (193) Shahed (1351)
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