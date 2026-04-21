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Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets struck shelter housing Russian drone operators in south of country. VIDEO
Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force have carried out strikes on a hideout used by Russian drone operators in the south of the country.
According to Censor.NET, several strikes were carried out by crews of MiG-29MU1 fighter jets.
A Ukrainian pilot shared the footage on his Telegram channel.
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