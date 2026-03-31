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Footage of Ukrainian fighter jets striking occupiers’ shelters and logistics. VIDEO
Ukrainian fighter pilots struck a number of Russian military targets in different sectors of the front, hitting the enemy’s infrastructure and personnel.
According to Censor.NET, the destroyed targets included UAV control points, personnel in buildings and shelters, as well as concrete dugouts.
Strikes were also carried out on the enemy’s logistics routes, complicating its preparations for possible assault operations.
"We continue to operate where we are needed," the pilots added.
Footage of the combat operations has been published on social media.
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