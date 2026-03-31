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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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Fighters from "CODE 9.2" regiment struck Russian "Buk-M2" anti-aircraft missile system with strike drone. VIDEO

In one of the hottest sectors of the front line, aerial reconnaissance and strike units of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment "CODE 9.2" carried out a successful operation to neutralise the enemy. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian defenders managed to detect and identify a launcher for the Russian medium-range multi-purpose anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) "Buk-M2". This system is a key component of the occupiers’ air defence system, as it is capable of engaging a wide range of aerial targets.

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Once the coordinates of the Russian military’s high-value equipment had been confirmed, a precision strike was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle. Footage from independent sources captured the strike, which resulted in the launcher being put out of action.

Read more: Minus Tor-M1, Tunguska and Nebo-U radar: effective strikes on enemy air defense and rear bases. VIDEO

Watch more: Operators of 413th Separate Regiment of USF "Raid" burn Russian Tor-M2 air defence system near Balashivka. VIDEO

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