Operators of 413th Separate Regiment of USF "Raid" burn Russian Tor-M2 air defence system near Balashivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 413th Separate Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Raid, detected and struck a Russian Tor-M2 air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 15 March, in the area of the village of Balashivka in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, operators used an FP-2 drone to hit another element of the enemy’s air defence.

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It is noted that the target was detected at a distance of over 50 kilometres from the front line.

A video of the combat operation has been published on social media.

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