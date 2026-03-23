Minus Tor-M1, Tunguska and Nebo-U radar: effective strikes on enemy air defense and rear bases. VIDEO

Systematic destruction of Russian air defense systems continues in the Bryansk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, successful strikes hit a Tunguska surface-to-air missile and gun system and a Nebo-U radar station. In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), a Russian Tor-M1 air defense system was struck along with the crew of a mobile fire group (MFG).

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Alongside the demilitarization of the air defense system, significant strikes were delivered against the enemy’s logistics network in the Donetsk region. Fuel and lubricant depots, ammunition stockpiles, and rocket and artillery weapons storage facilities were reported to have been hit. A Shahed kamikaze drone storage hub was also targeted, which will significantly limit the occupiers’ ability to carry out air attacks in this direction.

Read more: AFU destroyed 26,000 drones during defense of Pokrovsk, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Read more: Enemy air defense systems, logistics facilities, and warehouses with drones have been hit, - General Staff