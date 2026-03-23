Defense Forces have received new high-speed JEDI Shahed Hunter interceptor drones

The Ministry of Defense has certified and authorized the Ukrainian-made JEDI Shahed Hunter unmanned aerial system for operational use. The high-speed interceptor drones included in this system successfully destroy Russian strike drones of the Shahed, "Geran," and "Gerbera" types. They are also capable of intercepting Zala and Supercam reconnaissance drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defense’s press centre.

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JEDI Shahed Hunter Specifications

The JEDI Shahed Hunter is a copter-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of vertical takeoff. It features a lightweight yet durable frame, four high-performance electric motors, and a high-capacity battery. With a total weight of just over 4 kg, the drone can carry up to 500 grams of payload. This is sufficient to destroy an attack drone. And its motors are powerful enough to accelerate the drone to over 350 km/h and climb to an altitude of up to 6 km.

The JEDI Shahed Hunter receives data from radar stations in automatic mode. This allows the interceptor drones to enter the target’s location more quickly and destroy it promptly.

A ground control station ensures the drone’s flight coordination, stable communication, and precision of engagement. The JEDI Shahed Hunter can automatically lock onto and home in on a target. Additionally, it is equipped with day and thermal imaging cameras, allowing it to perform missions both day and night.

Thanks to its capabilities, this system can protect the airspace from enemy drones within a radius of up to 40 km.

Watch more: Drone operators from the 101st Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed 7 Russian "Shaheds" using STING interceptors. VIDEO

As a reminder, air defense is a top priority in Ukraine’s War Plan. The goal is to identify 100% of air threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones.

Watch more: Drone operators from "Bulava" unit destroyed 20 Russian "Shahed"-type UAVs using STING interceptors. VIDEO