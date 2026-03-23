AFU destroyed 26,000 drones during defense of Pokrovsk, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Over the course of eight months defending the Pokrovsk agglomeration, Ukrainian paratroopers have destroyed 26,000 enemy drones in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the 7th Airborne Corps.

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"26,000 in 8 months. That is exactly how many enemy UAVs were destroyed or brought down by units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces during the defense of the Pokrovsk urban area. On average, that amounts to about 1,000 targets per week," the statement reads.

It is noted that units in the Pokrovsk urban area are successfully countering the full spectrum of enemy drones. Paratroopers reported that since the fall, the number of downed enemy strike drones and "wing-type" reconnaissance UAVs has increased significantly.

"Thanks to the systematic work of air defense and USF in the 7th Airborne Corps’ area of responsibility, the drone downing is continuing," the 7th Corps noted.

Read more: More than 100 combat engagements on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

What preceded it?

Defense forces struck an enemy staging area south of Pokrovsk with an airstrike. The southern part of Pokrovsk currently remains an area that the enemy is actively attempting to use to prepare assault groups. The occupiers view this sector as a staging ground for amassing personnel and equipment, using local buildings as cover.