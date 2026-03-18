More than 100 combat engagements on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff
Since the start of the day, the number of enemy attacks on the front has reached 101. The aggressor’s attempts to push deeper into Ukrainian territory are ongoing. In some sectors of the front, the occupiers are conducting assault operations.
This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s frontline update as of 4 p.m. on March 18, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory
Shelling of border areas is ongoing.
- Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region came under attack: Rohizne, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Budky, Ulanove, Khodyne, Vovkivka, Bachivsk, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Simeikyne, Kharkivka, and Havrylova Sloboda.
- The enemy also shelled Yeline in the Chernihiv region.
Situation in the north
In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 61 strikes on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops, five of them using multiple launch rocket systems.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked seven times toward the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Chuhunivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still underway.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky and Dibrova, as well as near Novovodiane and Novoiehorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice near Yampil.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy assault actions near Holubivka, Pryvillia and Minkivka, and toward Malynivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 20 offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 30 times to dislodge our troops from their positions near Toretske, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka and Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched one assault near Zelenyi Hai. Ivanivka and Pokrovske came under enemy airstrikes.
Combat operations in the south
In the Huliaipole direction, seven attacks took place near Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Dobropillia and Staroukrainka. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Kopani and Liubytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled five enemy attacks near Stepove, Shcherbaky and toward Novodanylivka. The settlements of Veselianka and Bilenke came under airstrikes.
According to the General Staff, in the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.
Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.
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