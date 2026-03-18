Russian forces have effectively launched their spring-summer offensive in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In just a day and a half, the Unmanned Systems Forces have eliminated 900 Russians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert Madyar Brovdi, commander of the USF.

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A foggy trap, or the irony of war

"USF troops packed 900+ worms into shrouds in just a day and a half, along a 100-kilometer stretch of the front line (Rodynske–Huliaipole). A sudden change in weather on March 17–18 in the three most critical sectors of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions (the Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole sectors), as well as the planned and somewhat premature launch of the spring-summer campaign by the enemy, prompted the enemy to resume offensive operations under the cover of the long-awaited bad weather in March," he writes.

Read more: AFU thwarted Russian strategic offensive that enemy planned for this March – Zelenskyy

The first assault groups have been eliminated

"The first assault worm groups, which had infiltrated the area in advance and were sitting there like canned goods, began moving under cover of the drizzle and encountered a drone backfire—more than a hundred and a good few USF Birds laid face-down on the ground before midnight," Brovdi said.

"At dawn on March 17, the worm launched a simultaneous assault with infantry, motorcycles, armored vehicles, and even horses across a good dozen sectors. Over 500 of them (292-200 and 221-300) were picked off by the USF Birds throughout March 17 and paid the price with medical or permanent casualties. But the fog of varying density hasn’t gone anywhere, so the night of March 18 dragged on, with slightly less intensity, but by 12:00 it had cost another 277 worms (141-200 and 136-300) their lives," he adds.

Read more: Enemy is advancing in three regions, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy was unsuccessful

"The enemy has not pressed any of the sections on the above-mentioned direction in the past day and a half. We will consider the spring-summer ‘worm’ offensive to have been partially uncorked, " Madyar concludes.