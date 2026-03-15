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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy is advancing in three regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, Makiivka in the Luhansk region, and Zahirne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on the afternoon of 15 March by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pishchane, Makiivka, and Zahirne," the report states.

In three regions at once: DeepState has recorded enemy advances

In three regions at once: DeepState has recorded enemy advances

In three regions at once: DeepState has recorded enemy advances

What preceded this?

On the evening of 14 March, it was reported that Russian occupiers were advancing near the village of Horikove in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2155) Luhansk region (1417) Kharkiv region (1749) Polohivskyy district (317) Svativskyy district (19) Kupiansk district (527) Zahirne (1) Makiyivka (6) Pishchane (8) DeepState (512)
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