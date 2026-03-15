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News Update of DeepState map
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Russians have advanced near Horikhove in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing near the village of Horikove in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Horikhove," the report states.

DeepState: Russian troops have advanced in the Gorikhovy area

Read more: Russia is attracting additional reserves to advance in Udachne, - Operation Task Force "East"

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Donetsk region (5879) Pokrovskyy district (1341) Horikhove (7) DeepState (512)
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