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Russians have advanced near Horikhove in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing near the village of Horikove in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Horikhove," the report states.
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