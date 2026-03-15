Russians have advanced near Horikhove in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing near the village of Horikove in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Horikhove," the report states.

Read more: Russia is attracting additional reserves to advance in Udachne, - Operation Task Force "East"