Russia is attracting additional reserves to advance in Udachne, - Operation Task Force "East"

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad urban area remains difficult. There are signs that the enemy is preparing to intensify its offensive operations by deploying its accumulated reserves.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Operation Task Force "East".

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Operational Situation

As noted, the enemy is stepping up the number of airstrikes and the use of other weapons.

Russian forces are attempting to fully capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of these towns. The enemy is also focusing its efforts on advancing in the area around the town of Udachne, deploying additional reserves.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are countering the enemy's intentions and repelling enemy assaults. In particular, they are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, and disrupting enemy logistics, while systematically carrying out search-and-strike operations.

"Our drone units, artillery, and air force are actively engaged. Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the statement reads.

Read more: 7th Corps spokesman Polevyi: "I hope infantry are clinging to Pokrovsk because of the command’s strategy"

Casualties among Russian forces

Overall, the occupiers' losses remain the highest in the Operation Task Force "East" area of responsibility—287 invaders over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 2,077 UAVs of various types were destroyed, and 133 other pieces of weaponry and equipment were destroyed or damaged.