67 enemy attacks since beginning of day: 21 of them in Kostiantynivka direction, General Staff says

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks has already reached 67.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 15 March, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Defence Forces struck "TOR-M1" air defence system, S-300 radar and Russian command posts, - General Staff of AFU

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region came under attack: Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Korenok, Kozache, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Ulanove, Tovstodubove, and Baranivka. Khrinivka and Semenivka in the Chernihiv region were also affected.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs). Our defence forces are achieving some tactical successes in the area.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched a single attack in the Starytsia area.



In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to improve its tactical position near Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoosynove.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,279,930 personnel (+760 in the past 24 hours), 33 ships, 11,781 tanks, 38,457 artillery systems, and 24,215 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance toward Borova, Petropavlivka, Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops toward Platonivka, Yampil and Riznykivka. One assault is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

Read more: UAV depots, logistics warehouse and areas of concentration of enemy manpower were hit, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 18 times to dislodge our troops from their positions near Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Kotlyne, and Filiia. Two enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched three offensives toward Danylivka and Zlahoda.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, nine attacks took place near Zaliznychne, Myrne, Zelene and Charivne. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Lisne, Kopani and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assaults were recorded, but Prydniprovske, Tomyna Balka and Lvove were hit by airstrikes.

Read more: Iskander missile system, Nebo-U radar, S-300 system and number of Russian command and observation posts have been hit, — General Staff

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been observed so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.