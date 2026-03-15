UAV depots, logistics warehouse and areas of concentration of enemy manpower were hit, - General Staff
On the night of March 15, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the occupiers’ military logistics facilities.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Strikes on logistics and UAV depots
In particular, the following injuries were recorded:
- a logistics depot near the village of Osipenko (TOT Zaporizhzhia region),
- as well as the UAV storage facility in the Primorsk area (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).
The destruction of the occupiers
In addition, according to the General Staff, strikes were carried out yesterday against areas where the occupiers' forces were concentrated:
- near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region,
- Shakhove, Udachne, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region,
- in the Petrivka area of the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.
It is noted that the extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy's losses are being assessed.
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