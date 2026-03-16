Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,279,930 personnel (+760 in the past 24 hours), 33 ships, 11,781 tanks, 38,457 artillery systems, and 24,215 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,279,930 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 16, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,279,930 (+760)
- tanks – 11,781 (+0)
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,215 (+2)
- artillery systems – 38,457 (+19)
- MLRS – 1,687 (+1) units
- air defense systems – 1,333 (+1) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 349 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 181,153 (+1,883) units
- cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+1) units (previous strike results confirmed)
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and fuel tankers – 83,624 (+111) units
- special equipment – 4,091 (+2) units
Damage to the Russian Navy
During the full-scale war, Ukraine launched a series of strikes against Russian ships, primarily in the Black Sea. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet suffered the most damage. The strikes were carried out using missiles, naval drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The most notable strikes against Russian ships:
- The fleet’s flagship, the Moskva, was struck by Ukrainian Neptune missiles on April 13, 2022. Following the explosions, the ship sank while being towed. This marked the Russian Navy’s greatest loss since World War II.
- The large landing ship "Saratov" was destroyed in the port of Berdiansk in March 2022. Several other landing ships were damaged at that time.
- The landing ship "Minsk" was seriously damaged during a strike on a ship repair yard in Sevastopol in September 2023.
- The submarine "Rostov-on-Don" was damaged in the same attack in Sevastopol.
- The patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" was destroyed by naval drones in March 2024 near Crimea.
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