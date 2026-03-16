Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,279,930 personnel (+760 in the past 24 hours), 33 ships, 11,781 tanks, 38,457 artillery systems, and 24,215 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,279,930 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 16, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,279,930 (+760)

tanks – 11,781 (+0)

armored fighting vehicles – 24,215 (+2)

artillery systems – 38,457 (+19)

MLRS – 1,687 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,333 (+1) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 349 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 181,153 (+1,883) units

cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+1) units (previous strike results confirmed)

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and fuel tankers – 83,624 (+111) units

special equipment – 4,091 (+2) units

Watch more: Drone operators from "Punk group" of 3rd Assault Brigade eliminated 12 occupiers and struck self-propelled gun. VIDEO

Damage to the Russian Navy

During the full-scale war, Ukraine launched a series of strikes against Russian ships, primarily in the Black Sea. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet suffered the most damage. The strikes were carried out using missiles, naval drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The most notable strikes against Russian ships:

The fleet’s flagship, the Moskva, was struck by Ukrainian Neptune missiles on April 13, 2022. Following the explosions, the ship sank while being towed. This marked the Russian Navy’s greatest loss since World War II.

The large landing ship "Saratov" was destroyed in the port of Berdiansk in March 2022. Several other landing ships were damaged at that time.

The landing ship "Minsk" was seriously damaged during a strike on a ship repair yard in Sevastopol in September 2023.

The submarine "Rostov-on-Don" was damaged in the same attack in Sevastopol.

The patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" was destroyed by naval drones in March 2024 near Crimea.

Read more: Defense Forces struck two Russian frigates in port of Novorossiysk on March 2, General Staff says