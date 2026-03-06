Defense Forces struck two Russian frigates in port of Novorossiysk on March 2, General Staff says

On 2 March 2026, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Novorossiysk naval base in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Damage to two Russian Black Sea Fleet warships has been confirmed — the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

It is noted that the extent of the damage is being clarified. Analysis is ongoing regarding possible damage to other vessels of the Russian occupiers.

"Systemic strikes on the enemy’s military infrastructure and defense-industrial facilities will continue until the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is fully halted," the General Staff added.

Read more: "Sheskharis" oil terminal and Russian Navy base in Novorossiysk have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET sources reported that during the attack on the port of Novorossiysk, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces struck the frigate Admiral Essen, a platform carrying eight Kalibr cruise missiles.

As a result of the strike on the vessel:

launchers for firing decoy flares and radio-signal dispersers exploded;

the TK-25 electronic warfare suite, which detects radar emissions and creates jamming, was damaged;

the ZR-90 Orekh target-illumination radars, which are part of the guidance system for the ship’s surface-to-air missile system, were hit;

the Fregat-M2M primary surveillance radar, responsible for long-range detection of air and surface targets, was likely damaged.

Read more: SSU struck carrier of "Kalibr" missiles, frigate Admiral "Essen," in Novorossiysk, - sources