SSU struck carrier of "Kalibr" missiles, frigate Admiral "Essen," in Novorossiysk, - sources

During the attack on the port of "Novorossiysk," the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces struck the Admiral "Essen" frigate, which was carrying eight "Kalibr" cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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What is known?

The strike hit the middle superstructure of the ship.

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Consequences

As a result of the impact on the ship:

grenade launchers firing thermal traps and radio signal dispersers exploded.

the TK-25 electronic warfare system, which detects radar emissions and creates interference, was damaged.

the ZR-90 "Orekh" target illumination radars, which are part of the ship's anti-aircraft missile guidance system, were hit.

the main "Fregat-M2M" surveillance radar, which is responsible for long-range detection of air and surface targets, was probably damaged.

The fire on the deck lasted about 18 hours, indicating serious internal damage and complicating the work of emergency crews.

Critical damage to the ship means that the frigate will not be able to strike Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles.

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