Russian air defense shoots down its Mi-8 military helicopter in Rostov region. Three crew members killed, - ASTRA. VIDEO

A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter was shot down during air defense operations in the village of Dudki in the Rostov region, killing three crew members.

According to Censor.NET, local residents reported this to ASTRA, and sources in the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed it.

Warning! Profanity!

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

A helicopter crashed into a farmer's barn and caught fire

As noted, on the night of March 4, Russian air defense forces in the Rostov region shot down a Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense. It crashed into a local farmer's barn in the village of Dudki in the Millerovo district. After the crash, the helicopter caught fire, and the barn also burned down.

ASTRA contacted the farmer whose barn the helicopter had crashed into. He said that he was "fine," then hung up and refused to comment further. Three crew members were killed. No civilians were injured.

Watch more: Russian Ka-226 helicopter crashes in Dagestan, killing four. VIDEO

The village of Dudki is located a few kilometers from the Millerovo military airfield.

The governor did not mention the loss of the Mi-8

Earlier, Z-publics and local residents in chat rooms reported without details that a Russian helicopter had been shot down during air defense operations against Ukrainian drones. The governor did not report the downing of the helicopter, noting only that "no one was injured."

"Last night and overnight, the Rostov region was hit by an air attack. Several dozen UAVs were shot down in two districts - Millerovo and Tarasovo. No people were injured. However, there were consequences on the ground - as a result of the fall of UAV debris on the territory of a recreation center under construction, a non-residential building was partially damaged (windows and entrance doors). Information about the consequences is being clarified," Slyusar wrote.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Russian radar systems and military infrastructure in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories – General Staff