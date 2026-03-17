Military personnel and scientists will propose joint solutions to reduce casualties among personnel

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are establishing an interagency scientific and analytical research working group tasked with proposing solutions to reduce casualties in the Defense Forces. The formation of this group is part of the implementation of the comprehensive program "Preserving the Lives of Service Members."

This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More about the research objectives

"An interagency scientific and analytical research working group is being established to further study and analyze the factors affecting the survival of military personnel and to develop effective measures that will systematically reduce casualties during combat operations. "Our priority today is to integrate the strategy for preserving the lives of military personnel into all military management processes so that every tactical decision, every technology, and every aspect of personnel training is directed toward the successful execution of combat missions while minimizing casualties," the statement reads.

The research task force will be based at the Central Research Institute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will conduct a comprehensive study of the nature, structure, and quantitative and qualitative indicators of combat and non-combat losses, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine headquarters.

The group will include leading national research institutions, specialized universities, experts in the fields of military science, medicine, psychology, management, and technology, as well as practitioners with combat experience.

Read more: Kyiv bids farewell to fallen AFU serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko. VIDEO

What is known about the "Saving the Lives of Servicemembers" program

The General Staff notes that the "Saving the Lives of Servicemen" program was launched in 2024. Its implementation focuses on three key areas: training Ukrainian defenders, improving medical care at all stages, and modernizing the army through the adoption of advanced warfare technologies.

A number of changes and measures have already been implemented in each of these areas, which, taken together, have reduced casualties among military personnel to 13% across various categories by 2025, according to the report.