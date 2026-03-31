Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,297,670 personnel (+970 in the past 24 hours), 11,826 tanks, 39,110 artillery systems, and 24,324 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,297,670 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 31, 2026, are estimated to be:
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personnel – approximately 1,297,670 (+970) people
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tanks – 11,826 (+2) units
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armored fighting vehicles – 24,324 (+7) units
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artillery systems – 39,110 (+61) units
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MLRS – 1,709 (+1) units
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air defense systems – 1,338 (+1) units
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aircraft – 435 (+0) units
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helicopters – 350 (+0) units
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UAVs of operational and tactical level – 208,827 (+2,296) units
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cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units
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ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
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submarines – 2 (+0) units
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vehicles and tankers – 86,359 (+199) units
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special equipment – 4,105 (+0) units
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