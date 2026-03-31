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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,297,670 personnel (+970 in the past 24 hours), 11,826 tanks, 39,110 artillery systems, and 24,324 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,297,670 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 31, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,297,670 (+970) people

  • tanks – 11,826 (+2) units

  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,324 (+7) units

  • artillery systems – 39,110 (+61) units

  • MLRS – 1,709 (+1) units

  • air defense systems – 1,338 (+1) units

  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units

  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units

  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 208,827 (+2,296) units

  • cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units

  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

  • submarines – 2 (+0) units

  • vehicles and tankers – 86,359 (+199) units

  • special equipment – 4,105 (+0) units

Read more: There were 123 clashes on front line: most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Втарти ворога станом на 31 березня

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Russian Army (12156) Armed Forces HQ (5349) liquidation (3108) elimination (7583)
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