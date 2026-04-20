STING interceptor drone from 1020th Regiment shot down Russian "Gerbera" UAV with direct hit to propeller. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing the unique downing of a Russian "Gerbera" UAV by soldiers of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment.
According to Censor.NET, during one of the massive attacks, drone operators used a STING interceptor drone to strike the propeller of the enemy drone directly.
As a result of the hit, the rear section of the "Gerbera" fuselage broke off, after which the UAV lost control and crashed.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian drone remained undamaged and returned to its take-off point.
"Once again, we are convinced: the skill of our military is of the highest standard," the "Wild Hornets" added in their comments
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