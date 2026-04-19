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News Video Drones against occupiers Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Elimination of Russian occupiers Drone operators
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Occupier was reduced to tatters by hit from FPV drone: pilots of 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade. VIDEO

Pilots from the 414th Brigade, "Madyar's Birds", eliminated a Russian invader in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters spotted the invader during one of their combat sorties and promptly deployed an FPV drone to destroy it.

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As a result of the drone’s precise strike, the Russian invader was blown to smithereens and the enemy was eliminated.

Footage of the skilful strike against the occupier has been published on the brigade’s Telegram channel.

Watch more: Minus 70 Russian invaders near Pokrovsk: combat operations by pilots of 414th Brigade "Madiar Birds". VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) elimination (7162) Donetsk region (5657) drones (4405) Pokrovsk (864) Pokrovskyy district (1290) 414 Magyar Birds (125)
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