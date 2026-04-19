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Occupier was reduced to tatters by hit from FPV drone: pilots of 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade. VIDEO
Pilots from the 414th Brigade, "Madyar's Birds", eliminated a Russian invader in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters spotted the invader during one of their combat sorties and promptly deployed an FPV drone to destroy it.
As a result of the drone’s precise strike, the Russian invader was blown to smithereens and the enemy was eliminated.
Footage of the skilful strike against the occupier has been published on the brigade’s Telegram channel.
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