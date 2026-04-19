The enemy is stepping up its activity near the village of Zybino in the Vovchansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy is attempting to advance towards Ukrainian positions, but these attempts are proving fruitless.

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Infantry units of the 159th Separate Mechanised Brigade, together with a battalion of unmanned aerial vehicles, are holding their designated positions and effectively engaging the enemy.

The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces; the enemy’s advance is being prevented.

Watch more: Fighters from "Steel Border" brigade defeated two Russian assault groups and destroyed "Hyacinth-B" artillery pieces. VIDEO

Russia’s logistical problems in the Vovchansk direction

Russian troops are facing logistical problems and a decline in effectiveness in the Vovchansk direction.

Dmytro Diukarev, the media liaison officer for the "Forpost" Brigade of the State Border Guard Service, spoke about this during a live broadcast.

On the ground, the enemy is facing problems with logistics and the effectiveness of its tactics. The movement of small groups, the military officer noted, is ineffective over long distances.

"We currently have the following diagnosis for the enemy: a nervous breakdown. There are plans to push them to at least a stroke. The enemy is facing logistical difficulties – they cannot even provide adequate camouflage for the weather," stated Diukarev.