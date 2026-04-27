Drone operators from "Wings of OMEGA" special unit shot down five "Shaheds" and "Gerbera" during night-time attack on Odesa region. VIDEO

The "Forest Owls" special-purpose group of the "Wings of OMEGA" separate special unit shot down Russian drones over Odesa region during one of the attacks on the night of 27 April.

According to Censor.NET, the unit destroyed five enemy Shahed and Gerbera drones directly on approach to the city.

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The pilots used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" to intercept the targets.

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