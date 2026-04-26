Fighter from mobile fire group shot down "Shahed" with M2 Browning machine gun during attack by Russian drones
A Ukrainian soldier from the Armed Forces of Ukraine skilfully shot down a Russian "Shahed"-type drone with a machine gun.
According to Censor.NET, the strike was carried out by one of the operators of a mobile fire group, who used an M2 Browning machine gun during an attack by enemy drones.
A video of the combat operation has been published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password