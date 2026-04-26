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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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Fighter from mobile fire group shot down "Shahed" with M2 Browning machine gun during attack by Russian drones

A Ukrainian soldier from the Armed Forces of Ukraine skilfully shot down a Russian "Shahed"-type drone with a machine gun.

According to Censor.NET, the strike was carried out by one of the operators of a mobile fire group, who used an M2 Browning machine gun during an attack by enemy drones.

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A video of the combat operation has been published on social media.

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Russian Army (11695) Anti-aircraft warfare (2085) elimination (7175) attack (679) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3481) drones (4422) Shahed (1354)
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