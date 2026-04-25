Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian ammunition depots and command posts, - General Staff

Ukrainian forces struck enemy depots, command posts, and positions in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in Zaporizhzhia, and in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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On April 24 and during the night of April 25, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an enemy ammunition depot near Bilolutske in the Luhansk region, as well as depots containing logistical supplies near the settlements of Boikivske in the Donetsk region and Novovasylivka and Hulyaypole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A number of enemy command and observation posts were also struck in the areas around the towns of Svyatotroitske in the Zaporizhzhia region, Novopetrikivka in the Donetsk region, Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, and Tiotkino (Kursk region, Russian Federation).

Among other targets, the occupiers' UAV command posts in the areas around the towns of Hulyaypole and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region were struck.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck enemy troop concentrations in the areas of Sopych (Sumy region), Solontsi (Luhansk region), Rodynske and Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), and several other settlements.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are being determined.

See also on "Censor.NET": Drone operators from the National Guard's "Lasar’s Group" struck an enemy S-300V air defense system in the rear in the Belgorod region. VIDEO