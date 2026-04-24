Fighters from "Perun" unit of 42nd Brigade destroyed 27 Russian reconnaissance and strike drones. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade have demonstrated exceptional effectiveness in engaging enemy aerial targets. Within a short period of time, fighters from the ‘Perun’ unit managed to destroy an entire fleet of Russian drones. This was reported by Censor.NET.

This refers to the destruction of 27 "Molniya" type unmanned aerial vehicles, which the enemy actively uses for reconnaissance and to strike at the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

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